Missile strikes video does not show recent attack on Dubai

4 March 2026

What was claimed

A video shows an Iranian missile attack on Dubai.

Our verdict

False. This video is from at least 2024 and doesn’t show recent strikes on Dubai.

An old video of missile strikes is recirculating online with false claims it shows a recent attack on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

It is true that the Palm Jumeirah area suffered damage over the weekend following strikes launched by Iran in retaliation against the US and Israel’s ongoing attack on the country, which killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But the video being shared online is not recent and wasn’t filmed in Dubai. The earliest version we could find was published in October 2024, when it was shared with claims it showed Iran launching missiles at Israel.

Debunk image 2024 video falsely shared as attack on Dubai

While we haven’t been able to independently verify where or when the footage was taken, we know it’s over a year old, and predates these latest strikes in the Gulf.

You can read more of our fact checks about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East here. During developing news events it’s important to rely on sources that are trustworthy and verifiable before sharing content which you see on social media. Our toolkit has tips on how to do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video dates back to at least 2024 and does not show recent strikes on Dubai.

Related topics

Social media Iran Middle East conflict

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.