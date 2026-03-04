Missile strikes video does not show recent attack on Dubai

What was claimed
What was claimed
A video shows an Iranian missile attack on Dubai.
Our verdict
False. This video is from at least 2024 and doesn’t show recent strikes on Dubai.
An old video of missile strikes is recirculating online with false claims it shows a recent attack on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
It is true that the Palm Jumeirah area suffered damage over the weekend following strikes launched by Iran in retaliation against the US and Israel’s ongoing attack on the country, which killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But the video being shared online is not recent and wasn’t filmed in Dubai. The earliest version we could find was published in October 2024, when it was shared with claims it showed Iran launching missiles at Israel.
While we haven’t been able to independently verify where or when the footage was taken, we know it’s over a year old, and predates these latest strikes in the Gulf.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because this video dates back to at least 2024 and does not show recent strikes on Dubai.
