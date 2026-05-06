Old military exercise video shared with false claims it shows Iranian missiles hitting US ships

False. This video is from 2016 and shows a military sinking exercise of the decommissioned USS Thach.

A video of a ship being fired at has been widely shared on social media with false claims it shows Iran attacking US ships.

Posts on Facebook and X are captioned: “Iran releases first footage that shows Two Iranian missiles hits multiple U.S. military ship or Frigates near Jask Island [sic]”.

But this video is old and doesn’t show active conflict. It dates back to 2016 and shows a military exercise between the US, Canada, Australia and South Korea sinking the decommissioned USS Thach.