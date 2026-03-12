Footage of Russian attack on Kyiv shared with false claims it shows Iranian drone strike on Bahrain

Footage of a drone strike on a building has been shared on social media with false claims it shows a recent Iranian attack on Bahrain. But it actually predates the recent conflict in the Middle East and shows a Russian attack on Ukraine.

In the video, a drone can be seen moving through the night sky before hitting a high rise building, causing an explosion. It’s been shared with captions claiming that Iran hit a building housing US officers in Bahrain.

Although it’s true that one person was killed and several injured in an Iranian attack on a residential building in Bahrain, the clip being shared on social media wasn’t filmed in Bahrain—it actually shows scenes in Kyiv. The footage was shared on YouTube on 9 January with the caption: “We are publishing footage of a Russian drone striking a residential building”.