Video of ‘Pallywood’ actor is actually from an Iraqi comedy skit

What was claimed
A clip showing a supposedly injured man hopping on the wrong leg is “Palestinian propaganda”.
Our verdict
That’s not what this video shows. The clip is from a comedy skit filmed in Iraq, and is unrelated to conflict in the Middle East.
A video showing a supposedly injured man “hopping on the wrong leg” is being shared online with the suggestion that it is “Palestinian propaganda”.
In fact, the clip in question is from an Iraqi comedy skit and is unrelated to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The video shows a man getting out of a car and hopping on his bandaged right leg, before switching to hop on his other leg.
The caption reads: “CANNOT stop laughing ! It’s called Pallywood for a reason. Watch this. The idiot is hopping on the wrong leg! His mate realises and then… SLAP on the back of the head and he switches over Omg. I can’t breathe anyone who believes Palestinian propaganda is a f*cking idiot”.
Pallywood (a portmanteau of Palestine and Hollywood) refers to claims that footage of harm to people in Gaza is being falsely staged by actors or has, for example, been doctored.
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We’ve seen this particular video shared online with similar claims before. As we wrote in 2024, the original clip was uploaded to an Instagram account which gives its location as an address in Baghdad, Iraq, and Full Fact was able to match the buildings and signs in the background of the video to a location near this address. The original post makes no references to Gaza or Palestinians.
We regularly fact check misleading videos and images about conflict in the Middle East. It is important to consider whether something shows what it claims to before sharing it—for tips on how to do this, read our guide to fact checking misleading videos.