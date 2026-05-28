Video of ‘Pallywood’ actor is actually from an Iraqi comedy skit

That’s not what this video shows. The clip is from a comedy skit filmed in Iraq, and is unrelated to conflict in the Middle East.

A video showing a supposedly injured man “hopping on the wrong leg” is being shared online with the suggestion that it is “Palestinian propaganda”.

In fact, the clip in question is from an Iraqi comedy skit and is unrelated to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The video shows a man getting out of a car and hopping on his bandaged right leg, before switching to hop on his other leg.