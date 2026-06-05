Video of Israeli soldier taking her own life is from TV series

A video which appears to show a female Israeli soldier in distress and talking about taking “responsibility” before shooting herself, with captions suggesting the clip is genuine, is actually from a television series.
The clip has been circulating [warning: depiction of suicide] on X and Facebook and has been shared thousands of times. One caption says: “She takes her own life after denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli army.”
In the footage, which mimics a live stream on social media, the woman speaks in Hebrew, with subtitles which say: “Why don't you take responsibility?
“I saw people burning in the field. I can't sleep, I can't sleep. Why? Are you fools? Are you saboteurs?”
After she finishes speaking, the camera angle changes and she appears to use a gun to shoot herself.
But this is not real footage of an IDF soldier. It has been taken from a scene in an Egyptian TV series released this year called Sohab Al-Ard, set in Gaza.
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The scene shows one of the characters, an Israeli soldier, being told they are suspended from duty, going live on social media and then taking her own life.
Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider the context, and whether the caption could be misleading. Our Full Fact misinformation toolkit and guides to verifying videos offer tips to help.