Video of Israeli soldier taking her own life is from TV series

False. The clip is a scene taken from Sohab Al-Ard, an Egyptian television series set in Gaza, released in 2026.

A video shows a female Israeli soldier taking her own life after denouncing atrocities committed by the Israeli army.

A video which appears to show a female Israeli soldier in distress and talking about taking “responsibility” before shooting herself, with captions suggesting the clip is genuine, is actually from a television series.

The clip has been circulating [warning: depiction of suicide] on X and Facebook and has been shared thousands of times. One caption says: “She takes her own life after denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli army.”

In the footage, which mimics a live stream on social media, the woman speaks in Hebrew, with subtitles which say: “Why don't you take responsibility?

“I saw people burning in the field. I can't sleep, I can't sleep. Why? Are you fools? Are you saboteurs?”