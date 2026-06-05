Video of Israeli soldier taking her own life is from TV series

5 June 2026

What was claimed

A video shows a female Israeli soldier taking her own life after denouncing atrocities committed by the Israeli army.

Our verdict

False. The clip is a scene taken from Sohab Al-Ard, an Egyptian television series set in Gaza, released in 2026.

A video which appears to show a female Israeli soldier in distress and talking about taking “responsibility” before shooting herself, with captions suggesting the clip is genuine, is actually from a television series.

The clip has been circulating [warning: depiction of suicide] on X and Facebook and has been shared thousands of times. One caption says: “She takes her own life after denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli army.”

In the footage, which mimics a live stream on social media, the woman speaks in Hebrew, with subtitles which say: “Why don't you take responsibility?

“I saw people burning in the field. I can't sleep, I can't sleep. Why? Are you fools? Are you saboteurs?”

A screenshot of the video with overlaid text saying 'misleading'.

After she finishes speaking, the camera angle changes and she appears to use a gun to shoot herself.

But this is not real footage of an IDF soldier. It has been taken from a scene in an Egyptian TV series released this year called Sohab Al-Ard, set in Gaza.

The scene shows one of the characters, an Israeli soldier, being told they are suspended from duty, going live on social media and then taking her own life.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider the context, and whether the caption could be misleading. Our Full Fact misinformation toolkit and guides to verifying videos offer tips to help.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because this is a scene from a scripted television series.

Related topics

Israel Middle East conflict News Social media

Related articles

Evidence you can rely on

Fact checking claims made by politicians, public figures and viral online content can give you the full picture backed by the evidence.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.