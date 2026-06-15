Video shows 2020 market fire in UAE, not a recent Iranian attack on Tel Aviv

What was claimed
A video shows a recent Iranian attack on energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv.
Our verdict
False. The video is old and actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman in the UAE in August 2020.
What was claimed
A video shows a recent Iranian attack on energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv.
Our verdict
False. The video is old and actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman in the UAE in August 2020.
A video of a large fire filmed from a moving vehicle has been shared online with claims it shows the aftermath of a recent Iranian attack on energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv, Israel.
But this isn’t true. It actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman, a city in the UAE, in August 2020.
The video was shared on X and Facebook on 8 June alongside the caption: “Iran today attacked and destroyed energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv.”
We traced the same video to a Facebook post from August 2020 with a caption in Nepali, which (translated to English) said: “Massive fire breaks out in Ajman, Dubai.”
Other clips shared around the same time showed shots of the fire, which reportedly engulfed a public market in the industrial area of Ajman.
The road in the clip also matches Google Street View imagery of a street in Ajman.
Iran fired missiles at northern Israel on 7 June, but we’ve not seen any reports of energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv being hit.
We’ve fact checked this clip before when it was shared alongside false claims that it depicted a fire at Dubai’s international airport.
Before sharing content which claims to show events from a conflict, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video is old and actually shows a fire at a market in Ajman in the UAE in 2020.
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