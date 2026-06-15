Video shows 2020 market fire in UAE, not a recent Iranian attack on Tel Aviv

What was claimed A video shows a recent Iranian attack on energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv. Our verdict False. The video is old and actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman in the UAE in August 2020.

A video of a large fire filmed from a moving vehicle has been shared online with claims it shows the aftermath of a recent Iranian attack on energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv, Israel. But this isn’t true. It actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman, a city in the UAE, in August 2020.

The video was shared on X and Facebook on 8 June alongside the caption: “Iran today attacked and destroyed energy infrastructure in Tel Aviv.” We traced the same video to a Facebook post from August 2020 with a caption in Nepali, which (translated to English) said: “Massive fire breaks out in Ajman, Dubai.”

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