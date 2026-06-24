Video shows explosions in China not Russian attack on Ukraine

False. The video is actually from 2015 and depicts explosions at a hazardous goods warehouse in Tianjin, China. There is no evidence that President Zelenskyy has been killed.

A video of a violent explosion has been shared online alongside false claims it shows a Russian attack on Ukraine rumoured to have killed its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But this is false—the video isn’t from Ukraine and there’s no evidence the president has been killed.

The clip, posted on Facebook and Instagram, includes footage of a series of huge explosions and a fireball filling the sky near some high-rise buildings.

It has been shared with the caption: “According to reports, a Russian aerial attack targeted a safe position in Ukraine, causing the de*th of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”