Video shows 2015 explosions in China, not Tel Aviv

False. This video shows explosions that took place in Tianjin, China, in 2015.

A video of explosions near a building has been shared on social media following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, with claims it shows the Israeli city Tel Aviv.

This is false.

The video is actually from August 2015, and shows explosions at a warehouse in Tianjin, China, that handled hazardous goods. It was filmed by an American man living nearby.

It does not show Tel Aviv, or an Iranian missile attack on the city as has been claimed by some.