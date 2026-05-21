Video shows church attack in Mexico, not Yorkshire

What was claimed A video shows a group of masked protesters setting fire to a Yorkshire church. Our verdict False. This clip actually shows an incident in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico.

A viral video showing a group of people wearing masks attacking a church has been shared with false claims it shows an incident in Yorkshire. The video was actually filmed in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico.

Several readers messaged us to ask us about the video, which has been shared thousands of times across X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads with captions including “masked protesters set fire to the entrance of a Yorkshire church in broad daylight”, and “a group of masked protestors walked up to a Yorkshire church and deliberately set fire to its entrance while hiding their faces”. But this isn’t true.

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We traced the video to reports of an incident showing people damaging the doors of the Church of San Francisco in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico in March 2026, following demonstrations on International Women’s Day.