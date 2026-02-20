Viral quote misattributed to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recirculates

A fake quote misattributed to the Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum supposedly telling US President Donald Trump that the US will “beg” to tear down a wall between the two countries is recirculating online.

One post has been shared more than 26,000 times, and claims “7 billion consumers can switch from iPhone to Samsung or Huawei in less than two days” and “if these 7 billion consumers stop buying American products, unemployment will rise”.

But we can find no evidence President Sheinbaum ever said this.

We have fact checked variations on this fake quote before. Similarly worded posts have been circulating in Spanish at least since January 2017, just after President Trump was first elected, and more than seven years before President Sheinbaum took office.