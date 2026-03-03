Video showing plane evacuation was filmed in Denver, not Israel

That’s not what the video shows. The clip was filmed in Denver in July 2025.

A video shows people evacuating an Israeli plane which was targeted at Ben Gurion airport shortly before takeoff.

A video being shared online with a caption claiming “An Israeli plane was targeted at Ben Gurion Airport just seconds before takeoff” was actually filmed in the United States last year.

The video shows passengers using an emergency slide to leave an American Airlines plane, with flames and smoke emerging from beneath the aircraft.

It was actually filmed in July 2025, and shows passengers evacuating a plane in Denver, Colorado after an aborted take off. The clip was shared by multiple media outlets at the time.