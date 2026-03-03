Video showing plane evacuation was filmed in Denver, not Israel

What was claimed
A video shows people evacuating an Israeli plane which was targeted at Ben Gurion airport shortly before takeoff.
Our verdict
That’s not what the video shows. The clip was filmed in Denver in July 2025.
A video being shared online with a caption claiming “An Israeli plane was targeted at Ben Gurion Airport just seconds before takeoff” was actually filmed in the United States last year.
The video shows passengers using an emergency slide to leave an American Airlines plane, with flames and smoke emerging from beneath the aircraft.
It was actually filmed in July 2025, and shows passengers evacuating a plane in Denver, Colorado after an aborted take off. The clip was shared by multiple media outlets at the time.
Several airports in the Middle East, including Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, were closed with thousands of flights cancelled after Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes following an attack by the US and Israel on Saturday which killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some airports in the region have since resumed limited flights, with large numbers of passengers remaining stranded.
We’ve seen no credible reports of a civilian passenger plane being struck by missiles or drones so far during the conflict.
