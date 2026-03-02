Fake image of burning Burj Khalifa circulates online

This image is fake and was created or altered using AI.

An image showing the Burj Khalifa on fire is fake and was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The image, which was shared on Facebook on 28 February, depicts the world’s tallest building engulfed in flames with burning debris falling from it. The foreground of the image shows several emergency service vehicles and people evacuating the area around the building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

There have been verified reports of Iranian missiles and drones targeting locations in Dubai, as well as damage due to debris from intercepted attacks. But at the time of writing we’ve seen no credible reports and no genuine images or footage of a major fire engulfing the Burj Khalifa.