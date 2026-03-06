David Lammy incorrectly claims Cyprus is ‘a NATO country’

“And of course we work very much with our allies because Cyprus is a NATO country.”

“We will do everything we can to protect our air base, to protect our staff and people, but also to support alongside our allies I should say because Cyprus is part of NATO, the French, the Germans and others have sent frigates to the region to support those in Cyprus…

On BBC Breakfast this morning Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy MP claimed that Cyprus is “part of NATO” and “a NATO country”.

That’s not correct. Cyprus is not a NATO member.

Mr Lammy also claimed something slightly different on LBC and Sky News when he said that Cyprus is a “NATO ally”.

As an EU member Cyprus is allied with most NATO countries, and has signalled its desire to join the organisation. However this is complicated by the fact that the Republic of Cyprus is currently not recognised by Turkey, which is a NATO member.