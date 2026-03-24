Old footage of market fire shared with false claims it shows Dubai airport in flames

What was claimed Footage shows Dubai’s international airport in flames. Our verdict False. The video is old and actually depicts a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman, in the UAE, in August 2020.

An old video of a fire in the UAE has been circulating on social media alongside misleading captions that say it depicts recent footage of “Dubai's international airport” in flames. The clip, which has been shared on Facebook and X, appears to be filmed from a moving vehicle and shows a building on fire and a large cloud of black smoke filling the sky. One post on Facebook is captioned: “Dubai's international airport is up in flames.”

But we traced the same video to a Facebook post from August 2020 with a caption in Nepali, which (translated to English) said: “Massive fire breaks out in Ajman, Dubai.” Other clips shared around the same time showed shots of the fire, which was reported as having engulfed a public market in the industrial area of Ajman in the UAE.

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