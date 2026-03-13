Footage of US fire falsely claimed to show Netanyahu home after Iranian missile strike

What was claimed A video shows the Netanyahu family home on fire after an Iranian missile strike, which killed Iddo Netanyahu, the prime minister's brother. Our verdict False. This video is not from the Middle East conflict but of a house fire in New Jersey in the United States. There is no evidence that Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother has been killed, and the Israel Defense Forces says this claim is incorrect.

A video of a burning building is being shared on social media alongside unevidenced claims that the brother of Israel’s prime minister has been killed by an Iranian missile strike. One example, shared on Facebook, is captioned: “Reports coming in that Netanyahu’s brother Iddo Netanyahu has lost his life after an Iranian missile strike targeted Netanyahu’s family home!!!.” It is accompanied by footage of a large house engulfed in flames, and a picture of Dr Iddo Netanyahu.

But this clip is unrelated to the conflict in the Middle East, and in reality captures scenes of a major house fire in New Jersey in the United States in February. Another version of the claim posted on X, which includes a higher-quality version of the video, has been viewed more than three millions times.

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