Footage of 2015 fire shared with false claims it shows Iran attacking Dubai

What was claimed A video of a burning skyscraper shows the “CIA headquarters in Dubai” on fire following a recent attack by Iran. Our verdict False. The footage shows an October 2015 fire at an apartment building in Sharjah, a neighboring city to Dubai in the UAE.

A video of smoke billowing from a high-rise building has been circulating with false claims that it shows the “CIA headquarters” in Dubai following an Iranian strike. The clip, which has been shared thousands of times on X, Facebook and Instagram, shows smoke billowing from the blackened side of a multi-storey building. Captions posted with the footage and screenshots of it include “the CIA headquarters in Dubai is on fire”, and a “skyscraper in Dubai is on fire after an attack by Iran. Iran claims that the CIA headquarters is located there.”

But these claims are misleading. The clip is old and unrelated to the recent strikes by Iran. It actually shows a fire at an apartment building in Sharjah, a neighbouring city north of Dubai, which occurred in October 2015.