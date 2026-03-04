AI image of the USS Abraham Lincoln on fire shared online

What was claimed A picture shows the USS Abraham Lincoln on fire after being hit by Iranian missiles. Our verdict False. This image isn’t real and was made using Google AI tools.

An image supposedly showing the USS Abraham Lincoln on fire having been struck by Iranian missiles has been shared hundreds of times online. But this image isn’t real, and was made using Google AI tools.

The image has been shared across Facebook and X. One major clue that it was made with artificial intelligence (AI) is the diamond shape in the bottom right corner, which is the watermark for Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot. A reverse image search also says it was “made with Google AI”, meaning it has a SynthID watermark indicating it was generated or edited with one of Google’s AI tools.