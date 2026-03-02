Fake image showing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei buried in rubble circulates online

This image is fake. It has been made or edited using Google AI tools, as evidenced by a SynthID watermark and several visual inconsistencies.

An image shows Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lying partially buried in rubble after being killed in a strike on Iran by the US and Israel.

A picture that appears to show Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei buried in rubble after being killed following US-Israeli strikes on Iran is fake.

The image has been circulating on social media following the announcement that the Ayatollah had been killed on 28 February, having ruled Iran for 36 years. Iranian state media officially confirmed his death on 1 March.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump were reportedly “shown an image of Khamenei's body” after it was retrieved from the Tehran compound where he was killed.

But this image has not been made public. And the picture being shared on social media, in which a man resembling Khamenei lies partially buried by rubble while men in hard hats appear to be attempting to excavate him, is fake.