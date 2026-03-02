Fake image showing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei buried in rubble circulates online

A picture that appears to show Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei buried in rubble after being killed following US-Israeli strikes on Iran is fake.
The image has been circulating on social media following the announcement that the Ayatollah had been killed on 28 February, having ruled Iran for 36 years. Iranian state media officially confirmed his death on 1 March.
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump were reportedly “shown an image of Khamenei's body” after it was retrieved from the Tehran compound where he was killed.
But this image has not been made public. And the picture being shared on social media, in which a man resembling Khamenei lies partially buried by rubble while men in hard hats appear to be attempting to excavate him, is fake.
When we reverse image searched this picture, Google told us it was “Made with Google AI”. And when we used Google tools to examine it in more detail, it showed us that it had a SynthID watermark meaning it was generated or edited with one of Google’s AI tools.
While it appears fairly realistic at first glance, there are some inconsistencies in the image that also suggest that it is an AI creation.
These include one of the men appearing to stand on a large slab of concrete lying on top of the Ayatollah’s body, and none of them directly engaging with the body.
During breaking news events, misinformation can spread quickly online so it’s important to consider whether what you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.