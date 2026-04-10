Old videos of Gaza and Turkey earthquake shared with false claims they show destruction in Tel Aviv

What was claimed
A video compilation shows destruction in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Our verdict
False. Of the ten videos, this compilation features at least five old clips from Gaza and two from the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.
What was claimed
A video compilation shows destruction in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Our verdict
False. Of the ten videos, this compilation features at least five old clips from Gaza and two from the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.
A video compilation showing various scenes of destruction has been shared on social media with false claims it shows “Tel Aviv now”.
Although Tel Aviv was struck by Iranian missiles in recent weeks, damaging residential buildings, all of the clips in the compilation we have managed to trace are old footage from Gaza and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.
The compilation of 10 clips has been widely shared on Facebook, X and TikTok; we have traced the origin of seven of them.
We traced the first video, which appears to be drone footage showing a street of collapsed buildings, to a February 2023 post, captioned “Turkey and Syria earthquake”. We matched the scene to a street in Antakya, in Turkey’s Hatay province, which was badly damaged by a series of earthquakes which killed more than 55,000 people across Turkey and Syria on 6 February 2023. The clip has been horizontally flipped.
The second video was taken in Gaza, not Tel Aviv. It also appears to have been mirrored, and matches a photograph of the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza on 2 November 2023.
The third video matches images of toppled buildings in Antakya, Turkey, taken after the 2023 earthquake, while the fourth shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City in October 2023.
We have not been able to geolocate the fifth and seventh videos, but matched the sixth clip to Gaza City and the eighth video to the remains of al-Farouk mosque in Rafah, Gaza.
We have not been able to locate the ninth video, but the tenth also shows destruction in Gaza.
We have seen numerous incorrectly captioned videos, often from different places or other conflicts, shared with false claims that they show current events in the Middle East.
Before sharing content which you see circulating on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you to do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video features several old clips from Gaza and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.
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