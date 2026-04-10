Old videos of Gaza and Turkey earthquake shared with false claims they show destruction in Tel Aviv

What was claimed A video compilation shows destruction in Tel Aviv, Israel. Our verdict False. Of the ten videos, this compilation features at least five old clips from Gaza and two from the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.

A video compilation showing various scenes of destruction has been shared on social media with false claims it shows “Tel Aviv now”. Although Tel Aviv was struck by Iranian missiles in recent weeks, damaging residential buildings, all of the clips in the compilation we have managed to trace are old footage from Gaza and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.