Footage doesn’t show attack on the King Fahd causeway
Videos of an explosion on a bridge have been shared on social media alongside claims the King Fahd Bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia was hit by a missile.
But the video actually shows a 2022 explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.
One post claims: “The King Fahd Bridge (Friendship Bridge), which links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was struck by a powerful missile.” Another post on Instagram is captioned: “First footage of Iranian missiles strikes toward King Fahd (Friendship) Bridge, that links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was successfully destroyed largest bridge in Middle East” [sic].
Using reverse image search, we traced the footage to an attack in October 2022, that Ukraine later claimed responsibility for.
As others have noted, there are no credible confirmed reports that the King Fahd Causeway has been hit during the Middle East conflict.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this footage is from 2022 and shows an explosion on the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea, and is not from the Middle East.