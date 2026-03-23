Footage doesn’t show attack on the King Fahd causeway

Videos of an explosion on a bridge have been shared on social media alongside claims the King Fahd Bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia was hit by a missile.

But the video actually shows a 2022 explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

One post claims: “The King Fahd Bridge (Friendship Bridge), which links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was struck by a powerful missile.” Another post on Instagram is captioned: “First footage of Iranian missiles strikes toward King Fahd (Friendship) Bridge, that links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was successfully destroyed largest bridge in Middle East” [sic].

Using reverse image search, we traced the footage to an attack in October 2022, that Ukraine later claimed responsibility for.