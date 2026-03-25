Video of 2022 fire in Saudi Arabia shared with false claims it shows Tel Aviv

False. This video was actually filmed in 2022 and shows a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia.

An old video of a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia has been shared with false claims it shows a recent scene in Tel Aviv.

The video, which has been shared across X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, shows a large fire and appears to have been filmed from a moving vehicle. It is captioned “Tel Aviv now” and “Tel Aviv is being erased as we speak”.