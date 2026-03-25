Video of 2022 fire in Saudi Arabia shared with false claims it shows Tel Aviv

What was claimed
A video shows Tel Aviv on fire.
Our verdict
False. This video was actually filmed in 2022 and shows a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia.
What was claimed
A video shows Tel Aviv on fire.
Our verdict
False. This video was actually filmed in 2022 and shows a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia.
An old video of a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia has been shared with false claims it shows a recent scene in Tel Aviv.
The video, which has been shared across X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, shows a large fire and appears to have been filmed from a moving vehicle. It is captioned “Tel Aviv now” and “Tel Aviv is being erased as we speak”.
But using reverse image search we traced the clip back to reports of Houthi attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia in 2022, which caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah.
It’s true that Tel Aviv was recently struck by Iranian missiles, which damaged residential buildings. However, the clip being shared does not show this.
Before sharing content during breaking news events, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video actually shows a fire at a petroleum storage site in Saudi Arabia in 2022.
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