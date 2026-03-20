Fake crash picture shared with false claims it shows satellite brought down by Iranian missile

What was claimed An image shows the aftermath of an Iranian hypersonic missile bringing down a US-Israeli linked spy satellite. Our verdict False. The image was taken from an AI-generated video posted in December, without any claims it was real. There have been no genuine reports of any satellite being brought down by Iran.

A fake image which is falsely claimed to show an Israeli-US satellite downed by Iranian missiles has been circulating on social media. The picture is being shared on Facebook with the caption: “Iranian hypersonic missiles brought down a US-Israeli linked Spy satellite and radar monitoring systems.” It appears to show part of what looks like a large satellite crashed into a highway. But this image is an AI fake, and does not depict real events.

The picture being shared is a still from a video which was posted in December by an account which regularly shares AI-imagined disasters involving objects crashing from the air, such as planes, helicopters and space shuttles. This video was captioned: “POV from the scene a massive space station just landed near a busy area. Emergency teams are everywhere, people are gathering around, capturing the chaos… looks unreal, but don’t worry, it’s all AI-generated.”

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