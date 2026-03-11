Image showing US B-2 supposedly ‘shot down’ by Iran is fake

An image shows that Iran has shot down an American B-2 bomber and captured the entire crew.

An image being shared online with claims that Iran has “shot down” an American B-2 bomber and captured its crew is fake.

The image seemingly depicts three US servicemen being led away from an apparently downed B-2 stealth bomber by Iranian soldiers.

American B-2 stealth bombers are confirmed to have been used to strike Iran, however there have been no credible reports of any of these aircraft being shot down.

There are also a number of irregularities which suggest the image isn’t real.