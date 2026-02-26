No, Cadbury isn’t selling an ‘Eid egg’

What was claimed
A viral image of a Cadbury “Eid egg” isn’t real. Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, confirmed this isn’t a genuine product from them.
The image supposedly shows a halal-certified milk chocolate egg with the Cadbury logo. We’ve seen it shared in February 2026 during the Christian period of Lent, which precedes Easter—and also during the month of Ramadan, which precedes Eid-al-Fitr.
Although it seems the image has been shared by a parody account as satire, many social media users appear to think it is real. One comments for example: “As Eid is so close to Easter this year why don't you celebrate both?” Another account called “Spotted: England” added “They've taken everything from us!”
One clue that this is an AI image is that the Cadbury logo joins the letters ‘d’ and ‘b’ at both the bottom and top, whereas the real logo only joins them at the top.
We’ve previously written about false claims that Cadbury removed the word ‘Easter’ from its chocolate eggs, and a fake post supposedly from Asda marketing halal-certified “celebration eggs”.
It’s important to consider whether what you see on social media is genuine before sharing it with others. Our toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, confirmed this picture does not show a real Cadbury product.
