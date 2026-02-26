No, Cadbury isn’t selling an ‘Eid egg’

False. Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, confirmed this picture does not show a real Cadbury product.

A viral image of a Cadbury “Eid egg” isn’t real. Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, confirmed this isn’t a genuine product from them.

The image supposedly shows a halal-certified milk chocolate egg with the Cadbury logo. We’ve seen it shared in February 2026 during the Christian period of Lent, which precedes Easter—and also during the month of Ramadan, which precedes Eid-al-Fitr.

Although it seems the image has been shared by a parody account as satire, many social media users appear to think it is real. One comments for example: “As Eid is so close to Easter this year why don't you celebrate both?” Another account called “Spotted: England” added “They've taken everything from us!”