Asda is not selling halal-certified Easter eggs

28 March 2024

Recent posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have shared what appears to be a screenshot of an Asda social media post saying halal-certified “celebration eggs [are] in store now”.

But this is not a genuine post from Asda.

The apparent screenshot resembles posts made on X. Asda’s green and white logo is visible, beside the supermarket’s official handle “@asda”, accompanied by a blue tick, implying that the account is verified and legitimate.

A time stamp appears in two of the posts, which reads “06:54 PM 20 Mar 19”, suggesting Asda supposedly shared this five years ago.

The text of the fake post reads: “Celebration eggs in store now. Halal certified and ready for this year’s celebrations.” It is accompanied by an emoji of an egg and the hashtag “#celebrationeggs”. An image under the text shows shelves of Cadbury’s Easter eggs, seemingly in a supermarket, with price labels visible.

However, the prices are in Euros. The image used in the post is a stock image of shelves in a supermarket in Limerick, Ireland, taken in 2018. Asda does not have any branches in Ireland, and a spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that Asda doesn’t have any shops that would accept payment in Euros.

As Reuters has pointed out, there are no posts about halal celebration eggs on Asda’s real social media accounts or on its website.

An Asda spokesperson told Full Fact: “This is a fake post. Asda has never marketed ‘Halal Celebration Eggs’. We stock a full range of Easter eggs in our stores and advertise them as such.”

Many Easter eggs and other products are currently listed on Asda’s online store. Cadbury UK has said in the past that none of its Easter eggs are specifically halal-certified, or formulated in order to make them halal, but they would be halal anyway because they are suitable for vegetarians.

False and misleading posts about retailers are common online. We’ve regularly fact checked claims that retailers are selling expensive products at extremely low prices. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.

Image courtesy of Mtaylor848.