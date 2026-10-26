Video shows police attending a protest not seizing ‘immodest’ mannequin over complaints from Pakistani community

A video of UK police officers confiscating a mannequin because they supposedly received complaints from the Pakistani community that it was dressed in “immodest clothing” has been shared again online.

But as we’ve explained before, this isn’t true. The video actually shows Metropolitan Police Officers attending a November 2025 protest in London against the government’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.

The false claims surrounding the context of the footage have been shared on Facebook and X thousands of times recently.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police previously confirmed to Full Fact that the footage showed an incident that took place during a protest.

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