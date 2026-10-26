Video shows police attending a protest not seizing ‘immodest’ mannequin over complaints from Pakistani community
A video of UK police officers confiscating a mannequin because they supposedly received complaints from the Pakistani community that it was dressed in “immodest clothing” has been shared again online.
But as we’ve explained before, this isn’t true. The video actually shows Metropolitan Police Officers attending a November 2025 protest in London against the government’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.
The false claims surrounding the context of the footage have been shared on Facebook and X thousands of times recently.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police previously confirmed to Full Fact that the footage showed an incident that took place during a protest.
It’s important to rely on sources that are trustworthy and verifiable before sharing content which you see on social media. Our toolkit has tips on how to do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video shows events at a protest in November 2025 against the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action and has nothing to do with the Pakistani community.
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