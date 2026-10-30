Video supposedly showing Muslim woman telling people to ‘cover up’ is fake

A video which appears to show a Muslim woman filming herself on a street in the UK telling people to “cover up” is fake.

The clip, which has been shared on Facebook, depicts the woman saying “cover yourselves, this is shameful” and “execution is in your hands if you continue like this”.

But there are several clues that the video is AI-generated. The destination shown on the front of a bus in the background is gibberish, and towards the end of the clip a person appears out of nowhere to the right of the woman.

Google’s SynthID Detector told us the video contains a SynthID watermark, indicating the image was created or edited using Google’s AI tools.