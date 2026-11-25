Figures for the latest quarter and for 2026 so far both suggest that the US economy has been growing faster than the UK.

During a parliamentary debate about the UK’s new agreement with the EU on Monday 23 November, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed “We now know that the UK is the joint fastest growing in the G7”.

Full Fact has contacted Number 10 to ask what time period Mr Burnham was referring to, and we’ll update this fact check if we hear back. But the latest data shows the UK had the second fastest GDP growth in the G7 in Q3 2026, behind the US, and is also behind the US when looking across the first three quarters of 2026 and comparing the latest quarter to the same time last year.

Other government ministers have previously referred to the UK as having the joint fastest growth “in the first half of the year”, so it’s possible this is what Mr Burnham meant.

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The UK and US were broadly neck-and-neck in the first two quarters of 2025. The headline figures, which are rounded to one decimal place, put the US ahead, with cumulative growth of 1.2% compared to the UK’s 1.1%. The unrounded figures when added together appeared to put the UK very slightly ahead over the same period, although it’s worth noting that these figures are subject to more uncertainty, and recent GDP figures are subject to revision.

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But the data we now have for Q3 2026 seems to suggest that the US is slightly ahead of the UK, both over the year so far and more recently.

The US grew more in Q3 itself (0.8% vs the UK’s 0.7%), and looking at cumulative growth across the first three quarters of 2026, the US is also slightly ahead of the UK on both rounded and unrounded figures.

And when we asked the Institute for Fiscal Studies about the Prime Minister’s claim, it told us that comparing with the same quarter a year ago was the best way of making international comparisons, and that for Q3 2026 this measure similarly showed that the UK had the second fastest growth rate in the G7, at 1.9%, behind the US at 2.1%.

While the Prime Minister was speaking in the present tense, it’s worth noting that future projections for annual growth in 2026 and 2027 from both the International Monetary Fund and the OECD estimate that the US will have substantially higher growth than the UK.