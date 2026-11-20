Image courtesy of UK Parliament

On 12 October work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden MP claimed twice in Parliament that the employment rate was higher “today” than in all but one of the 14 years the previous Conservative government was in power.

As we explained at the time, that’s incorrect. According to the latest Office for National Statistics data that was available at the time Mr McFadden was speaking, the employment rate under the Conservatives was higher in both 2018 and 2019. It was also at the same level in 2020, 2022 and 2023 when rounded to one decimal place.

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We didn’t hear back from the Department for Work and Pensions when we contacted it about what Mr McFadden said. But after we published our fact check he corrected both claims in Hansard, which now states that “the employment rate in the UK is today higher than, or as high as, it was in all but two” of the Conservatives’ 14 years in power.