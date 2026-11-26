A fake video that appears to show a teacher telling children in a UK classroom to pray and chant “Allahu Akbar” has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and Instagram in recent weeks.

As we explained when we fact checked this clip last year, there are various visual clues that show the video isn’t real and was most likely made using AI.

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For instance, the teacher appears to sit on an invisible chair, and the front row students’ heads stretch unnaturally. The background wall decorations and text also change over time.

As AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is getting harder to differentiate between real and fake content online. Our blog explains what clues to look out for if you suspect something may have been created with AI.