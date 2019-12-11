  1. Home
Sajid Javid said on 5 December that homelessness has halved under the Conservatives since 2008—is this true?

Published: 11th Dec 2019

No. Homlessness has been rising since 2009. We've factchecked this here.

 

This article is part of our Ask Full Fact series on the 2019 general election, answering your questions about the election, from claims the main parties are making to what happens on polling day.

You can see all the questions we’ve answered so far and we’ll keep adding to it as we get through them.

By Joseph O'Leary

Ask Full Fact: election 2019

