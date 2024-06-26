Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer BBC debate: fact checked

26 June 2024

The Prime Minister and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will both take part in a BBC debate this evening, the last scheduled head-to-head debate before the election on 4 July.

The programme will be broadcast on BBC One, live from Nottingham, at 8:15pm, and hosted by Mishal Husain.

Full Fact’s fact checkers will be following the programme live, and scrutinising in real time the claims made by both politicians, highlighting statements that we think are wrong, misleading or need more context.

Get our latest general election fact checks Sign up to our email updates and get election updates straight to your inbox Sign up

How to follow our fact checks

You can follow our updates on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the programme, and we’ll update this article after the programme finishes with a full runthrough of everything we checked.

You can get involved too—if you spot anything you think we should be investigating, please tag the @FullFact account on X and we’ll do our best to take a look.

How we ‘live fact check’ the debate

Live fact checking election debates is a big job, but we’ve had lots of experience doing it.

So far in this election campaign, we’ve live fact checked a number of moments including the BBC Question Time Leaders’ Special, ITV’s debate between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer, Sky News’ election special (also with Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer), as well as BBC’s Debate Night, featuring the leaders of the Scottish political parties, plus the BBC and ITV debates featuring representatives from seven different parties.

When parliament is sitting we live fact check Prime Minister’s Questions each week, and in 2022 we also scrutinised the debates for the Conservative leadership contest. We’ve also live fact checked the TV debates at previous general elections.

Once the BBC debate is underway, our team of fact checkers will be monitoring claims in real time, with the help of our AI tools. We’re a small team, so it’s not possible for us to check every single claim, but if we can publish a quick verdict, we will (initially on X).

Some statements can be more complicated to check than they first appear, or require further research, so during the show itself we’ll be prioritising claims we’ve seen before or which can be quickly checked against publicly available sources. If claims do require further investigation, we’ll dig into them in more detail after the debate has ended.

Image courtesy of HM Treasury/UK Parliament