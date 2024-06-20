BBC Question Time Leaders’ Special: fact checked

20 June 2024

This evening the leaders of four political parties will be questioned by members of the public in a two-hour Question Time Leaders’ Special.

The show will be hosted by Fiona Bruce and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

Each leader will face 30 minutes of questions from members of a live studio audience in York. The running order will be the Liberal Democrats’ Sir Ed Davey, the SNP’s John Swinney, Labour’s Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the Conservatives.

Full Fact’s fact checkers will be following the programme live, and scrutinising in real time the claims made by the politicians, highlighting statements that we think are wrong, misleading or need more context.

How to follow our fact checks

You can follow our work on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the show, and we’ll update this article after the programme finishes with a full runthrough of everything we checked.

You can get involved too—if you spot anything you think we should be checking out, please tag the @FullFact account on X and we’ll do our best to take a look.

How we ‘live fact check’

While live fact checking political events is a big job, we’ve had plenty of experience doing this.

We’ve live fact checked the ITV debates between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer and representatives from seven political parties, as well as the BBC’s seven-party debate and its Debate Night special with the leaders of five of Scotland’s political parties. We’ve also live fact checked the TV debates at previous general elections and parliament’s weekly Prime Minister’s Questions.

Once Question Time is underway, our team of fact checkers will be monitoring claims in real time, with the help of our very own AI tools, which you can read more about on our website.

We’re a small team so it’s not possible for us to check every single claim, but if we can publish a quick verdict, we will (initially on X).

Some statements can be more complicated to check than they first appear, or require further research, so during the show itself we’ll be prioritising claims we’ve seen before or those which can be quickly checked against publicly available sources.

If claims do require further investigation, we’ll dig into them in more detail after the programme.

Full Fact’s CEO Chris Morris has previously spoken about how we live fact check political events—you can see what he had to say below.