You won’t be charged £300 for using too much electricity after 9pm

People will face a £300 charge for using too much electricity after 9pm, from December 2025.

Posts on Facebook have falsely claimed that people are about to face a £300 fine if they use too much electricity after 9pm.

We’ve also seen similar posts on TikTok.

One video, presented in the manner of a TV news report, says: “From December 2025, a new UK energy rule will change how households use electricity. If you use more power than the recommended amount after 9pm, you could face a £300 charge”.

This is not true. Neither the official website of the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, nor of the energy regulator, Ofgem, contains any reference to such a charge. Nor has it been mentioned in Parliament.