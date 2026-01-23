HAARP did not cause recent Northern Lights seen in UK

What was claimed The HAARP research facility in Alaska is behind recent appearances of the Northern Lights. Our verdict This isn’t right. The Northern Lights were caused by a severe geomagnetic storm produced by the sun and not by HAARP.

We’ve spotted social media posts implying that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) research facility in Alaska was responsible for the Northern Lights seen in many parts of the UK this week. But as we’ve explained many times before, the Northern Lights are caused by the electromagnetic connection between the sun and Earth, and not by HAARP. The facility has previously produced a faint, artificial aurora, but only directly above its transmitter and usually not bright enough to see.

One Facebook post from an account saying it is based in the UK includes an image of the Northern Lights with the caption: “LAST NIGHT HAARP was at it again DO NOT BE FOOLED BY THE BEAUTIFUL COLOURS”. Another shared a screenshot of a recent news article from the website Live Science with the headline “Earth hit by biggest ‘solar radiation storm’ in 23 years, triggering Northern Lights as far as southern California”. The social media user has added the caption: “#HAARP : High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program. Remember that!”