Solar panels do not currently occupy ‘thousands of square miles’ of farmland

What was claimed There are thousands of square miles of solar panels on UK farmland. Our verdict This is wrong and in fact a substantial overstatement. The government’s latest estimate suggests around 81.9 square miles of UK land in total is occupied by ground-mounted solar panels.

“What we don’t want to see on farmers’ land is solar panels up and down the country. There’s literally thousands of square miles on farmland.” Lee Anderson MP –

During a Q&A at Reform UK’s party conference last week, party chair Lee Anderson claimed that solar panels cover “thousands of square miles on farmland” in the UK. This is wrong and in fact a substantial overstatement. Most solar farms in the UK are built on farmland, but the total area of land estimated to be covered by them is much less than a thousand square miles.

Image courtesy of Sungrow EMEA

In September 2024, ground-mounted solar panels covered “an estimated 21,200 hectares (52,000 acres)” or “around 0.1 per cent of the total land area of the UK”, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). 21,200 hectares is equivalent to approximately 81.9 square miles, or about 0.1% of the total UK land area of 24,438,000 hectares. The DESNZ told Full Fact this remains its latest estimate. In July 2025 researchers at Lancaster University produced a slightly lower estimate of up to 17,364 hectares, or 67 square miles. They estimated that of this, around 10,118 hectares (39 square miles) may have previously been arable or horticulture land. We’ve contacted Mr Anderson for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

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