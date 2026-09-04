Times figures for data centres’ use of water don’t reflect average daily demand

These are Water UK’s estimates for average peak demand, such as on hot summer days. Its estimates for average daily demand are about half as much.

Water UK expects the demand from future data centres to reach 42 million litres of water per day in 2030, up from 14 million litres in 2026.

A Times article about data centres last week said that “Water UK, an industry body, expects the demand from future centres to reach 42 million litres of water per day, up from 14 million litres now”.

Water UK, the trade association for the water industry, did use these figures in April, but it was referring to “average peak demands”, such as on hot summer days when data centres’ water consumption is at its highest.

When talking about average daily demand, Water UK used figures that were less than half as large, saying: “Data centres currently use approximately 6.6 million litres of water per day. It is equivalent to the water used by 20,000 average homes.

“With the government’s ambition to treble data centre capacity by 2030, this could increase to 19.8 million litres, equivalent to 60,000 homes.”