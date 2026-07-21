26 June was not the ‘hottest day’ in the UK since 1976

What was claimed 26 June was the hottest in the UK since 1976, which is evidence global warming isn’t real. Our verdict False. 26 June was the hottest day in June on record, beating the 1976 heatwave record, but not the hottest day overall since then. The Met Office said it is “fundamentally incorrect” to suggest a comparison between two dates shows global warming isn’t real.

As the UK’s summer heatwave continues, social media posts wrongly claim a day in June saw the highest temperature recorded in the UK since 1976, and suggest this is evidence that global warming isn’t real. But a Met Office spokesperson said this is “fundamentally incorrect”. Posts shared on both X and Facebook on 26 June say: “Today is the hottest day in the UK since 1976. That means 50 years ago it was still just as hot as it is today. Global Warming is a lie.”

The temperature on 26 June 2026 actually broke the record temperature for June set in 1976. It was not the hottest day recorded in the UK since then. The record for the hottest day in England, and the UK, is 40.3°C on 19 July 2022 in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. According to the Met Office, the provisional temperature on 26 June was 37.7°C in Lingwood, Norfolk, setting a new record for the hottest day in June. This beat the previous June record of 35.6°C in Southampton in 1976 (which itself equalled a previous record of 35.6°C set in Camden Square, London, in 1957). The highest temperature recorded during the heatwave of 1976 was 35.9°C in Cheltenham on 3 July.

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