Twin Venezuelan earthquakes not caused by HAARP

What was claimed The recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela were engineered by the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). Our verdict There is no evidence to support the idea that HAARP engineered the earthquakes. Experts have confirmed that HAARP's equipment cannot create or amplify natural disasters.

False claims that twin earthquakes that recently struck Venezuela were caused by a research project studying the Earth’s atmosphere have been shared online. The posts circulating on Facebook and X, link the natural disaster on 24 June that killed more than 2,500 people, and left many thousands more unaccounted for, to the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Gakona, Alaska. One such post says: “Venezuela got HAARPED. Those ‘earthquakes’ were engineered.”

But there is no evidence to support this idea, and experts have previously told fact checkers that it simply wouldn’t be possible for HAARP to cause earthquakes. Operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, HAARP is a high-frequency transmitter that studies the Earth's upper atmosphere by sending radio waves to create small, observable electron disturbances that mimic those that occur in nature.