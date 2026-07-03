Videos don’t show traffic lights ‘melting’ due to heatwave

False. The first video actually shows damage caused by a car fire underneath a traffic light in Lugagnano, Italy, while the second was caused by a fire at a nearby club in Berlin in 2025.

A video shows two clips of traffic lights melting due to recent heatwaves in Europe.

A video compilation that appears to show traffic lights “melting” has been shared on social media with claims they were damaged by the recent heatwaves in Europe.

The clips, which have been liked thousands of times on Facebook, say that “the extreme weather is crippling daily infrastructure, with reports out of Italy and Germany showing traffic lights literally softening and melting under the sun”.

But although very high temperatures were recorded across Europe in late June, these two videos do not show damage caused by heatwaves.