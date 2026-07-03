Videos don’t show traffic lights ‘melting’ due to heatwave
3 July 2026
What was claimed
A video shows two clips of traffic lights melting due to recent heatwaves in Europe.
Our verdict
False. The first video actually shows damage caused by a car fire underneath a traffic light in Lugagnano, Italy, while the second was caused by a fire at a nearby club in Berlin in 2025.
A video compilation that appears to show traffic lights “melting” has been shared on social media with claims they were damaged by the recent heatwaves in Europe.
The clips, which have been liked thousands of times on Facebook, say that “the extreme weather is crippling daily infrastructure, with reports out of Italy and Germany showing traffic lights literally softening and melting under the sun”.
The second clip shows damage to a green traffic light, with a white building in the background, which we geolocated to an intersection in Berlin. An article by German fact checkers DPA explained that the clip showed the aftermath of a fire at a club opposite the white building. Other news articles about the incident, which took place in June 2025, referenced damage to a traffic light in front of the club. A video report about the fire also clearly shows traffic lights being repaired.
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This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video shows two clips of traffic lights damaged by fires in Italy and Germany that were unrelated to heatwaves.
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