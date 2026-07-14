Is the national roll-out of gigabit broadband on track?

While Labour’s manifesto commitment can be read as only a “push” for nationwide gigabit broadband, ministers have committed to nationwide coverage for 2030, citing the manifesto commitment while doing so. Therefore, we are monitoring progress on the roll-out.

The Labour government confirmed in November 2024 that it is keeping the previous government’s target for nationwide gigabit broadband by 2030.

In 2022, the previous Conservative government set a target for UK-wide gigabit-capable broadband by 2030, where ‘nationwide’ means 99% of all UK domestic and business premises have access. In 2020, it had previously set a separate target for 85% coverage by 2025, which data published by Think Broadband shows was achieved.

Gigabit-capable broadband refers to a connection capable of download speeds of at least 1 gigabit-per-second—meaning a high-definition film could be downloaded in under one minute.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy .

Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.

What progress has been made?

We are currently rating this pledge as “appears off track”, as although progress has been made on the roll-out of gigabit-capable broadband, the government’s target of national coverage has been pushed back to 2032.

The roll-out of gigabit-capable broadband is mainly being driven by private sector investment. Under a £5 billion programme first established under the Conservatives, Project Gigabit, the government is subsidising network providers’ roll-out plans to hard-to-reach communities who otherwise may not be able to get access and where it would be uneconomical for private networks to roll it out themselves.

This is being done through contracts for networks to roll out in a specific area, and providing eligible residents and businesses in certain areas with vouchers to lower the cost of installing a gigabit-capable connection.

According to the latest Ofcom data, 89% of UK residential premises had access to gigabit-capable broadband as of January 2026, compared to 83% in July 2024, as did 71% of all commercial premises, up from 60% in July 2024.

However, in its June 2025 Spending Review the government said it would connect “more homes and businesses to gigabit-capable broadband to reach 99% of UK premises by 2032”, suggesting the target date for that part of the commitment has been pushed back.

In its Project Gigabit update in November 2025, the government said it did not expect national coverage until then.

A Department for Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson told us: “From online banking to booking a doctor’s appointment, fast, reliable access to the internet is essential for families and businesses to thrive in the online world. We remain committed to our target of 99% Gigabit coverage, and we allocated £1.8 billion to Project Gigabit through the Spending Review to continue rolling out high speed internet across the country.”