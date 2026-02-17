Has the government’s ‘crackdown on anti-social behaviour’ been successful?

Updated 17 February 2026

Pledge

“Neighbourhood policing teams will have tougher powers, and be supported by other agencies, to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour. This includes [...] a dedicated lead officer in every force working with communities to develop a local anti-social behaviour action plan.”

Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee

Our verdict

The government says an anti-social behaviour lead officer is now in place in every local community. It’s too early to say how public experiences of anti-social behaviour have changed since the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee was launched, however.

What does the pledge mean?

In April 2025 the government introduced its Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee (NPG), as promised in both its 2024 election manifesto and its subsequent Plan for Change, published in December 2024.

The NPG performance framework, published in April 2025, consists of five ‘pillars’ based on the aims set out in the Plan for Change, each of which we’re monitoring separately.

The fourth pillar, “Crackdown on anti-social behaviour”, pledged: “Neighbourhood policing teams will have tougher powers, and be supported by other agencies, to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour. This includes piloting the new Respect Order to enable swift enforcement against prolific offenders, and a dedicated lead officer in every force working with communities to develop a local anti-social behaviour action plan.”

The framework set out three “headline” measures against which progress on this pillar will be publicly monitored:

  • Proportion of the public that have experienced or witnessed anti-social behaviour (ASB) in their local area in the last 12 months, as measured by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
  • A dedicated lead officer for ASB in every force, in place by July 2025.
  • Presence of ASB action plans in every police force, in place by April 2026.

We’re monitoring the government’s progress on introducing Respect Orders separately, which we’re currently rating as “appears on track”.

The framework also committed to producing a “dashboard” showing progress on these and other headline measures—we’ve asked the Home Office when this will be live.

What progress has been made?

We’re currently rating this pledge as “in progress”.

In August 2025, the National Police Chiefs Council confirmed that “every force now has a dedicated anti-social behaviour (ASB) lead”, fulfilling the second headline measure. We don’t yet know how many police forces have action plans, but will revisit this in April 2026, by which point all are expected to have published one.

In the year ending March 2025, the last period before this pledge was made, approximately 35% of respondents to the CSEW reported experiencing or witnessing anti-social behaviour.

We don’t expect to have data covering the first year since this pledge was made until the second half of 2026.

Did you spot something that needs updating? Contact us.

As we develop this Government Tracker we’re keen to hear your feedback. We’ll be keeping the Tracker up to date and adding more pledges in the coming months.

Recently updated pledges

Has the government’s ‘crackdown on anti-social behaviour’ been successful?

Progress displayed publicly—so every single person in this country can judge our performance on actions, not words.

Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister – 24 September 2024