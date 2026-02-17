Has the government achieved its pledge to ‘put police back on the beat’?

What does the pledge mean?

In April 2025 the government introduced its Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee (NPG), as promised in both its 2024 election manifesto and its subsequent Plan for Change, published in December 2024.

The NPG performance framework, published in April 2025, consists of five ‘pillars’ based on the aims set out in the Plan for Change, each of which we’re monitoring separately.

The first pillar, “police back on the beat”, pledged: “A Neighbourhood Policing Team in every local area, carrying out intelligence-led and visible patrols, including in town centres and on high streets. We will hold forces to account for ensuring neighbourhood policing teams are protected, so they remain focussed on serving communities.”

The framework set out two “headline” measures against which progress on this pillar will be publicly monitored:

Perceived frequency of visible police foot patrols in local areas, as measured by the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW).

Level of abstraction of police personnel away from neighbourhood policing roles.

The government has said a new national definition of “abstraction” will be agreed in order to measure progress against this latter measure. His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue services (the body that assesses the effectiveness and efficiency of police forces) currently defines it as when neighbourhood police officers are “taken away from their usual work to carry out other duties for their police force”, such as attending training or covering non-neighbourhood roles.

The framework also committed to producing a “dashboard” showing progress on these and other headline measures—we’ve asked the Home Office when this will be live.