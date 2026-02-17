Has the government fulfilled its promise of ‘safer town centres’?

What does the pledge mean?

In April 2025 the government introduced its Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee (NPG), as promised in both its 2024 election manifesto and its subsequent Plan for Change, published in December 2024.

The NPG performance framework, published in April 2025, consists of five ‘pillars’ based on the aims set out in the Plan for Change, each of which we’re monitoring separately.

The fifth pillar, “Safer town centres”, pledged: “Neighbourhood policing teams will crack down on shop theft, street theft and assaults against retail workers, so local people can take back their streets from thugs and thieves.”

The framework set out two “headline” measures against which progress on this pillar will be publicly monitored:

Volume of successful/positive crime outcomes data for incidents relevant to town centres (retail and street crime), as measured by police-recorded crime outcomes data.

Police recorded incidents of crime relevant to town centres (retail and street crime), as measured by the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) and police-recorded crime data.

The specific crimes included in these measures are: shop theft (shoplifting); robbery of business property; theft from the person; robbery of personal property; and assault on retail workers, the latter of which is set to become a new standalone crime under the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament.

We’ve asked the Home Office what it considers a “successful/positive” outcome (that is, whether this only includes charges/summons, or also includes other outcomes such as diversionary, educational or intervention activity).

The framework also committed to producing a “dashboard” showing progress on these and other headline measures—we’ve also asked the Home Office when this will be live.