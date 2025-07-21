Is the government on course to introduce a new offence of assault on shopworkers?

This pledge applies to England and Wales, as criminal law is largely devolved in both Scotland —where a similar law was passed in 2021—and Northern Ireland .

Labour’s change would make it a specific offence in law to assault a member of shop staff. A law passed in 2018 made it a specific offence to assault an emergency worker ( such as police, paramedics, or firefighters) or those helping them.

What progress has been made?

The Crime and Policing Bill was introduced in the House of Commons in February 2025. If passed into law, it will create a new specific offence of assault on retail workers at work. As of July 2025, the bill is progressing through the House of Lords.

For this reason, we are rating this pledge as “appears on track”.

The bill specifies that the new offence will carry a maximum penalty of six months or an unlimited fine, and places a presumption on the courts to impose a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on defendants upon first conviction.

The definition of “retail worker” includes volunteers and people who are “working there for or on behalf of the owner or occupier” of the premises, while the offence applies not only to staff in shops but also retail stalls and vehicles.