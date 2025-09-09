Has the government reversed changes to the monitoring of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate?

What does the pledge mean?

Labour’s manifesto pledged to “reverse” the “decision to downgrade the monitoring of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate” which it said had been made under the Conservatives.

We can’t say for certain what this manifesto pledge refers to, as neither the Home Office nor the Labour party have so far answered our questions about it.

But based on what ministers have said in written answers in Parliament, it appears to relate to non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs).

These are incidents or alleged incidents recorded by the police which involve or are alleged to involve hostility or prejudice towards persons with a particular characteristic—such as race or religion—but which are not a crime.

These arose out of the results of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, which called for a “comprehensive” system to record racist incidents, and are governed by the College of Policing’s guidelines, called Authorised Professional Practice.

Under the College of Policing’s guidance, NCHIs can only be recorded when an incident “disturbs an individual’s, group’s or community’s quality of life or causes them concern”.

These records can either include the personal data of the subject, or not, depending on the circumstances of the incident.

In March 2023, new statutory guidance on recording these incidents was introduced under the Conservative then-home secretary Suella Braverman amid government concern that police were “wrongly getting involved in lawful debate in this country” by recording the personal data of people whose lawfully-held views had caused offence.

This followed a case in the High Court which found insufficient weight had been given to freedom of expression in an incident involving the publication of gender critical posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The new guidance aimed to reduce the number of NCHIs being recorded by ensuring police only did so in cases where it was deemed “absolutely necessary and proportionate and not simply because someone is offended”.

It also introduced an additional test around a subject’s personal data in NCHIs, permitting police forces to record this information in NCHIs only when they appear to “present a real risk of significant harm” to those with protected characteristics, and/or “real risk that a future criminal offence may be committed” against those groups.

It appears therefore as though Labour’s pledge on antisemitic and Islamophobic hate involves reversing the Conservatives’ 2023 change to the guidance on NCHIs. But we don’t know this for certain—and the manifesto did not give further details on what this might mean or how it would be achieved.