Chris Preddie wrong about Pfizer CEO not taking Covid vaccine

The video includes an interview from CNBC with Mr Bourla with text imposed above it which says “PFIZER CEO HAS NOT YET HAD VACCINE Don’t wanna cut the line”.
Text next to the video says “CEO OF PFIZER SAYS HE DOESN’T NEED THE VACCINE BUT WE ALL DO? HELP ME MAKE THIS MAKE SENSE DONT WORRY ILL WAIT”, and a video filmed by Mr Preddie that plays after the clip of Mr Bourla suggests that Mr Bourla declined the vaccine.
The Facebook post only includes a clip of the full interview in which Mr Bourla then goes on to acknowledge polling within his company that found the CEO of a vaccine manufacturer taking the vaccine was more likely to encourage others to take the vaccine than if the US President did so.
Mr Bourla added: “With that in mind, I’m trying to find a way that I will get vaccinated, despite if it is not my time, just to demonstrate the confidence of the company [sic].”
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as partly false
because the interview took place in December, and Mr Bourla just said he would wait his turn. Mr Bourla has since been double vaccinated.
