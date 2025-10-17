The government isn’t introducing a £10 charge for GP appointments

What was claimed The government is introducing a £10 charge for GP appointments and fines of up to £30 for missed appointments, from November 2025. Our verdict False. There is no evidence there are any plans to implement charges for NHS GP appointments or fines for missed appointments.

Videos posted on social media claim that Sir Keir Starmer has announced upfront £10 charges to see an NHS GP alongside a possible £30 fine for missed appointments that will supposedly come into force from 1 November 2025. These videos, which have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook and TikTok (sometimes with slightly different dates for these supposed new charges) are false. There has been no mainstream reporting or government announcement of any such charges coming into effect.

These videos, which feature audio that sounds like the Prime Minister, claim that the government is bringing in the fees “to reduce missed appointments”, adding “today it’s £10 for an appointment and tomorrow it could be more”. A Google News search for announcements about charges for NHS GP appointments coming into effect from 1 November 2025 does not show any credible news sources reporting this change. A search on Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, and gov.uk, don’t show any evidence of such an announcement since July 2024, when Mr Starmer became Prime Minister. Any such policy would also contrast with ministers’ often-repeated commitment to keep the NHS as a free at point-of-use service.

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.