John’s story: when health misinformation leads to harm

As “John’s” story above shows, health misinformation about statins isn’t just common; it can lead to harm.

Over the years, we’ve checked a number of false and misleading claims about statins, which are medications that help lower the levels of ‘bad cholesterol’ and help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.



We’ve fact-checked claims misrepresenting the risk of known side effects like muscle damage, false claims about the benefits of high cholesterol and claims spreading anxiety about unproven links to dementia.

Statins can cause side effects like muscle aches, but research shows that for the majority, statins are not the cause of muscle symptoms experienced by people taking them. Although muscle damage can occur with statins, it is considered to be rare.

A higher level of ‘bad cholesterol’ (LDL) is a recognised risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease, and statins are one way that help reduce this risk.

Statins have been shown to reduce cardiovascular events in people with and without a history of pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Further details of some of the studies examining the benefits of statins can be found in our previous factcheck.

While the relationship between statins and dementia is complex, research has shown that statins can reduce the risk of different types of dementia by varying degrees.

As with all medications, some people who take statins may develop side effects, and it is recommended that the risks and benefits be weighed up.

In the UK, it’s estimated that over 7.6 million people are living with cardiovascular diseases - more than Alzheimer’s and cancer combined. Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for a quarter of all premature deaths under the age of 75.

Whilst the number of eligible people taking a prescribed statin has improved over time, it is estimated that many cardiovascular events could be avoided if the proportion of people with risk factors were on appropriate preventative treatment.

John’s story illustrates that false or misleading health misinformation can lead to the rejection of scientifically substantiated treatments and the use of potentially harmful alternatives.

At Full Fact, we work to challenge bad information and improve public understanding—so people like John can make informed decisions about their health.

If you’ve been personally affected by health misinformation—like John—and would be willing to share your story, we’d love to hear from you. Please get in touch with us here and select ‘I have a different enquiry’ from the dropdown menu.