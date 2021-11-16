Japan is not using ivermectin instead of vaccines to treat Covid-19
16 November 2021
A radio show website in the US has falsely claimed that Japan has ended its Covid-19 vaccination programme and begun treating patients with ivermectin, which it claims proves that ivermectin can “wipe out the disease”.
The Hal Turner article includes links to a report that some vaccine doses were recalled in Japan (although no safety issues were reported). But this doesn’t mean that the vaccination programme itself was stopped.
A spokesperson for PMDA told the fact checking organisation AFP: “Clinical trial of Ivermectin is reportedly on-going. However, Ivermectin is not approved for use to treat disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).”
However, this does not necessarily mean that the disease has been “wiped out”.
Dr Kazuhiro Tatedo, a Toho University professor of virology, told AP News that vaccinations may have played a large role in the falling infections, saying: “Rapid and intensive vaccinations in Japan among those younger than 64 might have created a temporary condition similar to herd-immunity.”
But at this stage, we simply do not know whether Japan will experience future waves of infection.
